Are you overpaying for gas in Granbury? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(GRANBURY, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Granbury area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Granbury area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Granbury area appeared to be at Shell, at 2083 Weatherford Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2083 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.40 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Shell 5681 Acton Hwy, Acton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Conoco 321 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Conoco 1611 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.47 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Conoco 3600 Contrary Creek Rd, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 407 W Pearl St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.