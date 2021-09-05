Are you overpaying for gas in Granbury? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(GRANBURY, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Granbury area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Granbury area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Granbury area appeared to be at Shell, at 2083 Weatherford Hwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.40
$3.69
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.47
$3.69
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 407 W Pearl St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
