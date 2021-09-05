Analysis shows most expensive gas in Kalispell

(KALISPELL, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Kalispell?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kalispell area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.36 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kalispell area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1100 Us-2 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kalispell area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1100 Us-2 E, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.66 $ 3.86 $ 3.44

Cenex 2490 Us-93 N, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 4.14 $ --

Cenex 3150 Us-2 E, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.46

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2330 Us-93 N . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.