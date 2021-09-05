Are you overpaying for gas in El Centro? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(EL CENTRO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in El Centro?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the El Centro area ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.31 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2115 S 4Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the El Centro area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.79
$4.95
$5.19
$4.69
|card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.29
$4.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.19
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.69
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$--
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.47
$4.67
$4.87
$--
|card
card$4.57
$4.77
$4.97
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.39
$4.54
$4.69
$4.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kennedy's Market at 70 E Main St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
