Analysis shows most expensive gas in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Columbus?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbus area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $2.9 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pump And Save, at 517 18Th Ave N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Pump And Save 517 18Th Ave N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 822 Main St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.19 $ 3.56 $ --

Chevron 229 Main St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.02

Chevron 1402 Main St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Chevron 1512 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.57 $ --

Texaco 2110 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1913-A Us-45 N. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.