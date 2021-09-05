Harlem cabbie struck in head by stray bullet fired by 15-year-old boy in wild gunfight

A 15yr old boy who was shot in the abdomen while exchanging gunfire with an unknown individual was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and placed under Arrest as one bullet struck a 34yr old Livery car driver in the head as he drove northbound on Frederick Douglass Boulevard near West 131st Street in Manhattan on Saturday September 4, 2021. 2137. Photos taken on Sunday September 5, 2021. 0747. The Livery driver was taken to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital in critical condition. Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News

A taxi driver was struck in the head by a stray bullet fired by a 15-year-old boy in a wild Harlem gunfight, leaving the cabbie clinging to life, police said Sunday.

The teen opened fire after he was shot in the stomach about 9:45 p.m. Saturday during a confrontation on 131st St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd., cops said. Missing his rival, the teen struck the innocent 34-year-old driver, who was behind the wheel of his taxi.

EMS rushed the cabbie to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was in critical condition Sunday with a gunshot wound to the head.

A passenger in the backseat of the cab when the driver was shot escaped unscathed, sources said.

The shooter who wounded the teen fled and has not been caught, cops said.

The wounded teenager was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia in stable condition, police said. Charges against him were pending.

In an unrelated incident early Sunday, four friends were each shot in the leg after a gunman drove by and opened fire in the Bronx.

The group of friends were hanging out on White Plains Road near E. 243rd St. in Wakefield when the shooter passed by in a vehicle and indiscriminately unloaded on them about 3:45 a.m., police said.

All four victims — two men, ages 24 and 47, and two women, ages 27 and 36 — were taken to area hospitals and expected to recover.