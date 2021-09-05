Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lenoir

(LENOIR, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Lenoir area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lenoir area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 718 Morganton Blvd Sw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 718 Morganton Blvd Sw, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 1902 Harper Ave Nw, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

CITGO 1136 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

CITGO 933 Wilkesboro Blvd Ne, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 2036 Connelly Springs Rd, Cajah's Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Shell 1494 Cajah Mountain Rd, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 2765 Hickory Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.