Are you overpaying for gas in Clovis? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Clovis News Alert
 4 days ago
(CLOVIS, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Clovis?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clovis area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clovis area appeared to be at Valero, at 1020 Mitchell St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

1020 Mitchell St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.45

Chevron

901 N Prince St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Valero

301 N Prince St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Valero

1320 N Prince St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.45

Allsup's

1220 W 7Th St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.45

Phillips 66

2021 North Prince St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 3500 N Prince St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Clovis News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

