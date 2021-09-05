Are you overpaying for gas in Clovis? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CLOVIS, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Clovis?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clovis area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clovis area appeared to be at Valero, at 1020 Mitchell St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 1020 Mitchell St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.45

Chevron 901 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Valero 301 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Valero 1320 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.45

Allsup's 1220 W 7Th St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.45

Phillips 66 2021 North Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 3500 N Prince St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.