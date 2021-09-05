Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in West Bend

(WEST BEND, WI) Gas prices vary across the West Bend area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the West Bend area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.9 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Bend area appeared to be at BP, at 1211 W Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1211 W Washington St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Mobil 500 S Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Amoco 1512 W Washington St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Kwik Trip 806 S Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

CITGO 1516 N Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Amoco 1650 N Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 100 Badger Rd. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.