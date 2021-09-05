Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sherman

(SHERMAN, TX) Gas prices vary across the Sherman area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sherman area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sherman area appeared to be at Valero, at 17207 Sh-56.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 17207 Sh-56, Southmayd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.99 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Valero 525 S Walnut St, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 106 Sunset Blvd, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1716 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Shell 2107 N Us-75, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.69

Mobil 3001 Loy Lake Rd, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 3624 S Us-75. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.