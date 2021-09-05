Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Crossville

(CROSSVILLE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Crossville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Crossville area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.55 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 616 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Crossville area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 616 N Main St, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.18 $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 966 West Ave, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas 'N Go 1180 West Ave, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Citgo 294 Elmore Rd, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.08

Kroger 265 Highland Square , Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Exxon 4050 Us-127 N, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 822 Sparta Hwy. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.