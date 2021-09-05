Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Crossville
(CROSSVILLE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Crossville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Crossville area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.55 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 616 N Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Crossville area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.18
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 822 Sparta Hwy. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
