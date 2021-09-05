Are you overpaying for gas in Hutchinson? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(HUTCHINSON, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Hutchinson?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hutchinson area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1515 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1515 S Main St, South Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ 3.40

Kwik Shop 500 N Monroe St, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.17

Kwik Shop 434 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.15

Kwik Shop 1701 N Monroe St, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ --

Kwik Shop 1401 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.17

Kwik Shop 2617 N Main St, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to KGO at 828 W 4Th Ave. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.