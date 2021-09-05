Analysis shows most expensive gas in Muskogee

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Gas prices vary across the Muskogee area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Muskogee area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Muskogee area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1910 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Muskogee area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1910 N Main St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 2315 Chandler Rd, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Kum & Go 702 S 32Nd St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.81

Kum & Go 2400 E Hancock Rd, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.81

Kum & Go 4001 W Okmulgee Ave, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 76 E Peak Blvd, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 3116 W Broadway Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.