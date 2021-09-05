Don’t overpay for gas in Hilo: Analysis shows most expensive station

(HILO, HI) If you’re paying more than $4.06 for gas in the Hilo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.86 per gallon to $4.13, with an average price of $4.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hilo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 1801 Kamehameha Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

76 1801 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.68 $ 4.56

Hele 370 Kaumana Dr, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1104 Kilauea Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.36 $ 4.67 $ 4.39

76 1698 Kilauea Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.64 $ 4.39

Aloha 250-A Kinoole St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hele 434 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 381 Makaala St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.