High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Parkersburg as of Sunday

(PARKERSBURG, WV) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Parkersburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Parkersburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BFS Foods, at 6600 Emerson Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Parkersburg area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

BFS Foods 6600 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Exxon 10116 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.35

Go Mart 3308 Murdoch Ave , Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.15

Sheetz 306 Ann St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.15

BP 1212 Avery St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.39 $ 3.72 $ --

Go Mart 1810 Camden Ave, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2320 Gihon Rd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.