Are you overpaying for gas in Elizabethtown? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Elizabethtown?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Elizabethtown area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 624 E Dixie Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 624 E Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ --

Murphy Express 1605 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.88

434 Food Mart 3069 Battle Training Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Shell 5197 S Wilson Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 4205 Us 31W, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.83 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 2.89

Marathon 4500 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 2.99 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Neighborhood Market at 317 W Dixie Hwy. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.