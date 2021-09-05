Analysis shows most expensive gas in Grand Island

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Grand Island area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Grand Island area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Grand Island area appeared to be at Casey's, at 806 N Eddy St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Grand Island area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 806 N Eddy St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.