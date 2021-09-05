High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Columbia as of Sunday

(COLUMBIA, TN) Gas prices vary across the Columbia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbia area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 511 N Garden St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 511 N Garden St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ -- $ --

Kroger 845 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.46 $ --

Marathon 805 W James Campbell Blvd , Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

Quik Mart 1120 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Exxon 504 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.26 $ -- $ 3.09

Twice Daily S 310 James Campbell, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Easy Stop at 101 Santa Fe Pike. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.