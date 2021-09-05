CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tupelo

Posted by 
Tupelo Journal
Tupelo Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1uDB_0bnFa2sj00

(TUPELO, MS) Gas prices vary across the Tupelo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tupelo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 214 S Thomas St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

214 S Thomas St, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1718 Mccullough Blvd, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.89

Texaco

1360 Barnes Crossing Rd, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.89

Exxon

1817 N Gloster St, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Valero

3914 N Gloster St, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

1400 S Gloster St, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 318 S Gloster St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Tupelo Journal

Tupelo Journal

Tupelo, MS
122
Followers
226
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tupelo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gloster, MS
Tupelo, MS
Traffic
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Tupelo, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Texaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy