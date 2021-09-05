Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tupelo

(TUPELO, MS) Gas prices vary across the Tupelo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tupelo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 214 S Thomas St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 214 S Thomas St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1718 Mccullough Blvd, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Texaco 1360 Barnes Crossing Rd, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 1817 N Gloster St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3914 N Gloster St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1400 S Gloster St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 318 S Gloster St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.