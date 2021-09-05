Don’t overpay for gas in Longview: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LONGVIEW, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.82 for gas in the Longview area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Longview area was $3.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.54 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1221 Rose Valley Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1221 Rose Valley Rd, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1456 Tennant Way, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Shell 1155 Washington Way, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Chevron 1427 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Shell 1410 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Chevron 1055 Tennant Way, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Stop at 807 S Pacific Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.