Don’t overpay for gas in Longview: Analysis shows most expensive station
(LONGVIEW, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.82 for gas in the Longview area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Longview area was $3.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.54 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1221 Rose Valley Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.69
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.69
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Stop at 807 S Pacific Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.54 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0