Paying too much for gas Hammond? Analysis shows most expensive station
(HAMMOND, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Hammond?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hammond area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hoppin Harley's, at 48012 La-1065.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hammond area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.02
$3.36
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.16
$3.46
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 14154 W University Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
