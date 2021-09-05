Paying too much for gas Hammond? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HAMMOND, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Hammond?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hammond area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hoppin Harley's, at 48012 La-1065.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hammond area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Hoppin Harley's 48012 La-1065, Tickfaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 43186 South Airport Rd, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Exxon 213 East Morris , Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2201 Sw Railroad Ave, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.02 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

Circle K 46011 N Puma Dr, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.85

Shell 14021 W Club Deluxe Rd, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 14154 W University Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.