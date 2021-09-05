Paying too much for gas Roseburg? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ROSEBURG, OR) Gas prices vary across the Roseburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.57 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.81 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Roseburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 345 W Harvard Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Roseburg area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 345 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Chevron 346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 3.89

Texaco 912 Se Stephens St, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 2611 Nw Edenbower Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 3.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 280 Grant Smith Rd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.