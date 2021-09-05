Don’t overpay for gas in Del Rio: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DEL RIO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Del Rio area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Del Rio area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Minit Mart, at 1009 Veterans Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart 1009 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 100 E Gibbs St, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 616 Dr Fermin Calderon Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3820 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.55 $ --

Texaco 101 Charles Dr, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 200 Ave F. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.