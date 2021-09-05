Paying too much for gas Eureka? Analysis shows most expensive station
(EUREKA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Eureka?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.19 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.65 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eureka area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eureka area appeared to be at Shell, at 1310 5Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eureka area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$4.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$4.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$4.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$4.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.85
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1006 W Wabash Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
