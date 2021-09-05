Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Minot

(MINOT, ND) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Minot area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Minot area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 215 E Central Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 215 E Central Ave, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Loaf 'N Jug 810 N Broadway, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ --

Cenex 1000 N Broadway, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ -- $ 3.19

Cenex 1809 S Broadway, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Cenex 205 20Th Ave Se, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Kum & Go 2626 E Burdick Expy, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Schatz Crossroads at 1712 20Th Ave Se. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.