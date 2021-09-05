Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Minot
(MINOT, ND) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Minot area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Minot area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 215 E Central Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.64
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Schatz Crossroads at 1712 20Th Ave Se. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0