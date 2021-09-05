Where’s the most expensive gas in Orangeburg?

(ORANGEBURG, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Orangeburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Orangeburg area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Orangeburg area appeared to be at BP, at 3687 Saint Matthews Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP 3687 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 1971 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

E-Z Shop 2083 Saint Matthews Rd Ne, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1096 John C Calhoun Dr, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.19

BP 1310 Blvd Ne, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quick Pantry 910 Five Chop Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.