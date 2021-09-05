Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Pine Bluff

(PINE BLUFF, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Pine Bluff area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pine Bluff area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2901 S Hazel St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2901 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2317 W 28Th Ave, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mallard Express 3100 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2901 W 28Th Ave, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.05

Saracen Q Store 3513 Market St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.25 card card $ 2.89 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.25

Love's Travel Stop 4800 Hwy 65 S, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H R Food Mart at 601 N Hutchinson St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.