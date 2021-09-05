Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Pine Bluff
(PINE BLUFF, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Pine Bluff area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pine Bluff area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2901 S Hazel St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$2.95
$3.25
$3.25
|card
card$2.89
$2.95
$3.25
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.14
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H R Food Mart at 601 N Hutchinson St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0