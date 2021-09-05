Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Enid

(ENID, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Enid area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Enid area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at VP Racing Fuels, at 828 S 30Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

VP Racing Fuels 828 S 30Th St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 424 N Van Buren St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1005 E Garriot Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.95

Phillips 66 1623 S Van Buren St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2318 N Grand St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.35 $ -- $ --

Cenex 215 W Willow St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Luckey's Food Mart at 801 E Broadway Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.