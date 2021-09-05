Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Enid
(ENID, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Enid area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Enid area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at VP Racing Fuels, at 828 S 30Th St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.09
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.35
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Luckey's Food Mart at 801 E Broadway Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
