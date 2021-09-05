Are you overpaying for gas in Greenwood? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(GREENWOOD, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenwood?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.96, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Greenwood area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenwood area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 2504 Montague Ave Ext.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greenwood area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 2504 Montague Ave Ext, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.05

Sai Food Store 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 2000 Montague Ave Ext, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 2550 Us-25 S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 1015 Montague Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 1401 Main St S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 508A Sc-72 Byp Nw. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.