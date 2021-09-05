Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Galveston

(GALVESTON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Galveston area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Galveston area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Galveston area appeared to be at Chevron, at 6102 Stewart Rd .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 6102 Stewart Rd , Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Exxon 8115 Harborside, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.04

Valero 3825 Broadway, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 8224 Harborside Dr, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 3228 Broadway, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 502 Ferry Rd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.