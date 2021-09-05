Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sebring

(SEBRING, FL) Gas prices vary across the Sebring area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sebring area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 3390 Fl-17 N .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 3390 Fl-17 N , Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Texaco 629 N Ridgewood Dr, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 6229 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1409 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.20

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 3650 Us-27 N . As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.