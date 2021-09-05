Paying too much for gas Morristown? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MORRISTOWN, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Morristown area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Morristown area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.78 to $2.9 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morristown area appeared to be at Weigel's, at 2012 W Andrew Johnson Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Weigel's 2012 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3700 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Gulf 4324 Enka Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas 'N Go 2290 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 3.36 $ --

Marathon 3606 E Morris Blvd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 4195 E Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stop -N- Go at 1833 Buffalo Trail. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.