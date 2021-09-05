Paying too much for gas Morristown? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MORRISTOWN, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Morristown area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Morristown area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.78 to $2.9 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morristown area appeared to be at Weigel's, at 2012 W Andrew Johnson Hwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.15
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.36
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.19
$3.49
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stop -N- Go at 1833 Buffalo Trail. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0