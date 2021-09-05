Analysis shows most expensive gas in Klamath Falls

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Gas prices vary across the Klamath Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $3.97, with an average price of $3.70 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Klamath Falls area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 5735 Altamont.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Klamath Falls area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 5735 Altamont, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3434 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.95

Chevron 3301 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 5800 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AMA at 522 S 6Th St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.