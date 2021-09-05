Paying too much for gas Mt Pleasant? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MT PLEASANT, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.19 for gas in the Mt Pleasant area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mt Pleasant area ranged from $3.18 per gallon to $3.21, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mt Pleasant area appeared to be at Marathon, at 2025 E Remus Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 2025 E Remus Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.87 $ 3.29

Marathon 1041 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.86 $ --

Marathon 1324 W High St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.86 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 10010 East Pickard Rd . As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.18 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.