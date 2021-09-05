High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Statesboro as of Sunday

(STATESBORO, GA) Gas prices vary across the Statesboro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Statesboro area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 12440 Us-301 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Statesboro area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 12440 Us-301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.10 card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.20

BP 10941 Us Highway 301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 9651 Us-301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Enmarket 604 Northside Dr E, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.14

Murphy USA 689 Brannen St, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

EnMarket 17500 Us-301 N, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Roundabout Cafe at 8091 Burkhalter Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.