High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Statesboro as of Sunday
(STATESBORO, GA) Gas prices vary across the Statesboro area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Statesboro area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 12440 Us-301 S.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Statesboro area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$3.10
|card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.68
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04
|card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.74
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Roundabout Cafe at 8091 Burkhalter Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
