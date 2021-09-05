Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Salina

(SALINA, KS) Gas prices vary across the Salina area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Salina area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 24/7 Travel Store, at 671 Westport Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

24/7 Travel Store 671 Westport Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Conoco 2250 N Ohio St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.44 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.47 $ --

Kwik Shop 1600 S 9Th St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Shop 2003 S Ohio St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.38 $ --

24/7 Travel Store 2230 N 9Th St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 3.16

Rods' 680 S Phillips St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 2140 W Crawford St. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.