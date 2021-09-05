Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fort Walton Beach
(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across the Fort Walton Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Walton Beach area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Walton Beach area appeared to be at Chevron, at 521 Mary Esther Cut Off Nw.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fort Walton Beach area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.59
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Petro Express at 245 Miracle Strip Pkwy Sw. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
