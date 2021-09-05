Paying too much for gas Plymouth? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PLYMOUTH, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Plymouth area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Plymouth area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 2 Pembroke St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 2 Pembroke St, Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.62 $ --

Cumberland Farms 154 Samoset St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.45 $ 3.67 $ 3.04

7-Eleven 507 State Rd, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ --

Speedway 105 Samoset St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ --

Cumberland Farms 41 Main St, Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.20 $ 3.42 $ 2.97

Speedway 165 Summer St, Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 105 Shops At 5 Way. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.