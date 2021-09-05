Paying too much for gas Plymouth? Analysis shows most expensive station
(PLYMOUTH, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Plymouth area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Plymouth area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 2 Pembroke St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.62
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.45
$3.67
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.20
$3.42
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 105 Shops At 5 Way. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
