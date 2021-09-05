Are you overpaying for gas in Coeur D'Alene? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Coeur D'Alene?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Coeur D'Alene area ranged from $3.34 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.43 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hayden Qwik Stop, at 1615 W Hayden Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Hayden Qwik Stop 1615 W Hayden Ave, Hayden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 1735 W Kathleen Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4020 E Seltice Way, Post Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.77 $ 3.48 card card $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.87 $ 3.58

Mobil 2301 E Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.65

Mobil 198 W Ironwood Dr, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 770 N Hwy 41, Post Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 500 W Honeysuckle Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.