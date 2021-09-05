Are you overpaying for gas in Princeton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(PRINCETON, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.28 for gas in the Princeton area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.96 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Princeton area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.28 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Princeton area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 919 Us-206.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.88
$4.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.39
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.55
$3.75
$--
|card
card$3.29
$3.65
$3.85
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 4217 Us-1 S. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
