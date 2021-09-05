Are you overpaying for gas in Princeton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PRINCETON, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.28 for gas in the Princeton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.96 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Princeton area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.28 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Princeton area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 919 Us-206.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 919 Us-206, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 271 Nassau St, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.88 $ 4.08 $ --

Shell 2951 Us-1 S, Lawrence Township

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.39

Shell 171 Us-206 S, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lukoil 3513 Us-1 S, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 78 Princeton-Hightstown Rd, West Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 4217 Us-1 S. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.