Are you overpaying for gas in Stillwater? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(STILLWATER, OK) Gas prices vary across the Stillwater area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stillwater area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1830 S Sangre Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 524 S Main St, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Cowboy Corner 524 S Duck St, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Phillips 66 601 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Valero 1010 W 6Th Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 115 N Perkins Rd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.