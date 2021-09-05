Paying too much for gas Farmington? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FARMINGTON, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Farmington?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Farmington area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 2707 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 2707 E Main St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.24

Speedway 1020 Bisti Hwy, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.77 $ 3.22

Speedway 2700 W Main St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 301 E 20Th St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ 3.77 $ --

Smith's 600 E 20Th St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.19

Marathon 900 Schofield Ln, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4500 E Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.