Where’s the most expensive gas in Lumberton?

(LUMBERTON, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Lumberton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lumberton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lumberton area appeared to be at Marathon, at 3905 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lumberton area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 3905 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 100 Wintergreen Dr, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sun-Do 41 Kenric Dr, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1906 Carthage Rd, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3080 W 5Th St, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

BP 2801 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2985 E Elizabethtown Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.