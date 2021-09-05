Analysis shows most expensive gas in Roswell

(ROSWELL, NM) Gas prices vary across the Roswell area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Roswell area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Roswell area appeared to be at Chevron, at 917 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 917 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Shell 3000 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 3624 N Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.