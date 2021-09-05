Don’t overpay for gas in Twin Falls: Analysis shows most expensive station

(TWIN FALLS, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.87 for gas in the Twin Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.76 per gallon to $3.96, with an average price of $3.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Twin Falls area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1662 Park View Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1662 Park View Dr, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1310 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Texaco 303 Main Ave E, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2220 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 688 Pole Line Rd, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.99

Maverik 120 Main St., Kimberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.