High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Florence as of Sunday

(FLORENCE, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Florence?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Florence area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheffield Tobacco & Deli, at 100 W 5Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Sheffield Tobacco & Deli 100 W 5Th St, Sheffield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 29255 Cr-14, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.20

Chevron 600 N Royal Ave, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 906 Woodward Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Quik Mart 358 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Shell 3302 Woodward Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 364 Cox Creek Pkwy. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.