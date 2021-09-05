Paying too much for gas Helena? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HELENA, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Helena?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Helena area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 1318 Euclid Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 1318 Euclid Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 3100 N Montana Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.38

Sinclair 1831 11Th St, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Holiday 606 N Fee St, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ --

Exxon 1721 Cedar St, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.62 $ 3.74 $ 3.39

Conoco 1701 Cedar St, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.62 $ 4.00 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.