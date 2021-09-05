High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Titusville as of Sunday

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Titusville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.16, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Titusville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 4353 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

BP 4353 W Main St, Mims

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.11 card card $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.86 $ 3.25

Chevron 4412 W Main St, Mims

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.86 $ --

Shell 3590 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ 3.82 $ 3.26

Chevron 3585 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ 3.82 $ 3.26

BP 3460 Garden St, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11 card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ 4.06 $ --

BP 3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 3.76 $ 3.26

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 305 Country Club Dr. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.