Don’t overpay for gas in Vineland: Analysis shows most expensive station

(VINELAND, NJ) Are you paying too much for gas in Vineland?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Vineland area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 469 S Delsea Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 469 S Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 812 N 2Nd St, Millville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.35

Exxon 345 N Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Conoco 2169 N Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.29

Wawa 2105 N 2Nd St, Millville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.73 $ 3.43

Shell 301 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.21 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to USA Gas at 402 W Landis Ave. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.