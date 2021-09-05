Don’t overpay for gas in Vineland: Analysis shows most expensive station
(VINELAND, NJ) Are you paying too much for gas in Vineland?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Vineland area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 469 S Delsea Dr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.49
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.23
$3.53
$3.73
$3.35
|card
card$3.31
$3.61
$3.81
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$3.37
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$3.73
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|card
card$3.21
$3.47
$3.77
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to USA Gas at 402 W Landis Ave. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
