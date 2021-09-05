Are you overpaying for gas in Wausau? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WAUSAU, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Wausau area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wausau area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wausau area appeared to be at Shell, at 3001 Schofield Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3001 Schofield Ave, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 3207 Schofield Ave, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.14

BP 4101 Schofield Ave, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 4103 Barbican Ave, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

The Store 4005 Westview Blvd, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.19

BP 103 N 6Th St, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to The Store at 308 W Stewart Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.