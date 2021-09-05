Paying too much for gas Griffin? Analysis shows most expensive station

(GRIFFIN, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Griffin?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Griffin area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Griffin area appeared to be at BP, at 401 W Taylor St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Griffin area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

BP 401 W Taylor St, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 1524 Ga-16 W, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

BP 1590 N Expressway, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 130 E Taylor St, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 402 W Taylor St, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 930 W Taylor St, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1469 North Expressway. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.